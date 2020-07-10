Five tips to improve your home’s energy efficiency

Go green to save money and the planet, by working from home as well as reducing your property's emissions

Almost a third of the UK workforce plans to continue to work from home after lockdown, according to Halifax.

And three in 10 of them plan to do so purely for environmental reasons.

The lender said that pandemic has acted as a green ‘wake up’ call, making four in 10 (41%) adults more aware of climate change.

Over half of consumers (57%) say that the response to the lockdown has made them hopeful that the world can make real changes to tackle the climate emergency.

Working from home

Most people (81%) believe remote working is a solution to reducing emissions, according to the study.

As spending more time at home during lockdown has meant greater energy usage – as well as carbon emissions – a large chunk of the population (62%) has already taken measures to reduce their household’s emissions, most commonly keeping the lights and heating off as much as possible.

Plus a new generation of environmental savvy renters are demanding more from their landlords with three in 10 (27%) requesting they improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

Andy Mason, Halifax mortgage director, said: “It’s clear that for many going back to ‘business as usual’ isn’t going to be an option and instead they will continue to spend more time at home, believing it to be better for the environment.

“However, without taking steps to ensure homes are as efficient as they can be, these good intentions could be clouded by rising energy usage and monthly bills – at a time when many are concerned about their financial security as well as the planet.”

Top tips to improve your home’s energy efficiency

As a result of its research Halifax has developed an online tool to help households plan green upgrades to their property, and it has published the following tips below:

Carry out an energy efficiency health check

The first step to a more sustainable home is identifying the areas for improvement that will have the most impact. For a tailored action plan on the green upgrades that best suit your property, visit Halifax’s online tool here: https://home-energy-saving-tool.halifax.co.uk/.

Install energy-saving lighting

One of the quickest and simplest changes you can make that will make a huge difference to your energy bills is to replace all your home’s current light bulbs with energy-saving light bulbs.

Upgrade your boiler

It’s important to keep your boiler in good shape to ensure you are heating your home efficiently. You should always consult a professional in a first instance, who will assess if your boiler is safe to be repaired or serviced.

Depending on how old your boiler is, it may be worth upgrading to a newer model that’s more efficient and reliable. Not only could you benefit from energy savings and a warmer home during the winter months, but you could even end up saving money in the long run.

Use smart thermostats

A smart thermostat helps you save money by heating your home more intelligently. It’ll learn the best way to keep you warm at home while using the minimum possible energy. The more you use it, the more efficient it will become.

Double the heat with double glazing

If you are living in an older house, you may not have double glazed windows. Changing this will not only be an effective way to keep your home warmer for longer, but there is the added bonus of keeping noise out.