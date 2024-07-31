Halifax offers customers £2,000 cashback to make energy-saving improvements

Halifax will offer homebuyers, homemovers and homeowners who make energy-saving improvements up to £2,000 cashback with its Green Living Reward.

Halifax mortgage customers can earn up to £2,000 cashback for installing a heat pump, or up to £1,000 for photovoltaic (PV) solar panels or a battery for solar storage to make their homes more energy efficient.

Up to £500 cashback will be available for a biomass pellet boiler, solar thermal heating, various forms of window glazing and insulation.

This is on top of other offers like mortgage product cashback.

The Green Living Reward is available to any mortgage customer with a Halifax current account taking out new lending or a new deal who wants to make energy-efficiency improvements in the next year.

Borrowers can use various forms of funding, including savings, Government grants, additional borrowing or a combination.

Customers are eligible for the cashback reward when they complete on their mortgage application, and they have 12 months to make a claim. There is an online service that can offer help on the process, send reminders of the deadline and allow them to make and track their claim.

To claim the cashback, customers need to fill in some details and upload a copy of the tradesperson’s invoice and evidence once work is completed.

Customers can choose any company to do the work, but Halifax has established partnerships with trusted companies it can offer referrals to.

Andrew Asaam, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “We are committed to helping our customers live in warmer, more energy-efficient homes, on the journey to net zero. Improving the way older homes are heated, powered, and insulated is critical.

“Green Living Reward offers an incentive to anyone that wants to make their home more energy efficient but is concerned about the cost. With cashback of up to £2,000 on heat pumps and other grants available, it’s actually feasible that replacing an outdated gas boiler could cost you nothing.”

This article was first published on Your Mortgage's sister site, Mortgage Solutions.