You are here: Home -

House prices fell by 1.4% in September

0
Written by:
05/10/2018
No back to work bounce for house prices as September sees second consecutive fall in prices
House prices fell by 1.4% in September

Average UK house prices fell by 1.4% in September, according to Halifax, taking the average price of a home to £225,995.

This second monthly dip in a row has pulled back annual house price growth to 2.5% from 3.7% in August, with the quarterly rate of change remaining steady at 1.8%.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “We are seeing a steadying in house price inflation across these more stable measures.

“This is set amongst mortgage approvals and completed house sales remaining broadly unchanged, although a gradual pickup in wage growth has helped to support household finances.

“The annual rate of growth is near the top of our forecast range of 0-3% for 2018, as a low supply of new homes and existing properties for sale, combined with historically low mortgage rates and a high employment rate, continue to support house prices.”

Unusually quiet

Lucy Pendleton, founder of James Pendleton estate agents, said it was concerning that prices had dipped so sharply from August. “September is a month that normally sees a burst of activity as people return from holiday and go back to work,” she explained. “So a fall of this scale is quite a retreat at a time when increased competition among those racing to move by Christmas would normally give the market a bit of buoyancy.

“The concern is that legions of Brits didn’t get back from holiday and head straight out again to the estate agent like they normally do. The back to work bounce is nowhere to be seen.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
help to buy isa
Property trumps pensions for millennials

Saving for a deposit is prioritised over putting money away for old age by under-35s

Close