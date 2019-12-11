You are here: Home -

House prices predicted to fall 2.1% in next three months

0
Written by:
11/12/2019
Despite the dip, the housing market has been resilient in the face of political uncertainty, and prices are still up over the last year
House prices predicted to fall 2.1% in next three months

Average house prices are forecast to dip by 2.1% over the next three months (December 2019 to February 2020), according to reallymoving.

The home move services business reckons it can predict property prices because homebuyers register for quotes for services on the site 12 weeks before their purchase completes, enabling it to forecast prices based on the price agreed.

Despite the forecasted drop in the short-term, annual growth remains positive, with average values in February set to be 4.5% higher than in February 2019, at £292,367.

Regional rises

Just two regions of the UK, the East (3.1%) and the North East (0.3%) are expected to see average price rises during the three months to February 2020, with values in the rest of the UK set to see prices decline at the beginning of the year.

Particularly heavy falls are forecast in Wales (-15.4%), Northern Ireland (-5.8%) and Yorkshire & Humber (-5.5%).

London is expected to see prices fall by 3% over the next three months.

Rob Houghton, CEO of reallymoving, said: “Buyers have driven hard bargains on deals agreed during the autumn, as would be expected in the run up to Christmas and considering the wider political circumstances.

“But the market has shown resilience and stability throughout 2019 and as fears of a crash have faded, buyers have adjusted to the ongoing uncertainty and proven themselves keen to get deals done. Encouraged by cheap loans and favourable buying conditions, first time buyers are a strong force in the market, accounting for 54% of all purchases.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Oxford best city for buy-to-let investment

The south of England offers long-term investment potential, while landlords in Yorkshire achieve below average yields

Close