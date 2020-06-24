How much you would pay to live in a national park?

National park properties usually command a price premium, but there's still some bargains to be found

It costs an average £267,817 to buy a home in a national park, 16% more than the current average UK house price, according to estate agent Benham and Reeves.

The firm looked at the cost of buying in and around 15 national parks, how it compares to the national average and the most expensive and cheapest national parks in which to buy a property.

Most expensive

The New Forest is home to the highest national park house price (£425,738), 84% higher than the UK average.

The South Downs ranks second with an average price of £423,982; 83% higher than the UK average.

These two national parks are also home to the majority of the most expensive postcodes.

Cheapest parks

For overall affordability, Snowdonia is home to the lowest average national park house price (£188,001), along with Loch Lomond (£190,540).

In third place is the Brecon Beacons, which is also home to the largest gap between the most affordable and least affordable postcodes. There is a 263% difference between the CF44 postcode (£109,687) and the NP8 postcode (£398,125).

Director of Benham and Reeves, Marc von Grundherr, said: “While these areas understandably come with a price premium, that doesn’t mean you have to pay above the odds for the privilege of calling them home. Like all areas of the UK market, prices can vary from one pocket to the next and there are some considerable savings on offer even in the same national parks.

“Take the New Forest for example. It may be the most expensive on the whole and the least affordable areas will set you back over £700,000. However, opting for a different part of the park can save you over £500,000 while still enjoying the benefits of a national park.”