You are here: Home -

Interest rates cut to historic low of 0.1%

0
Written by:
19/03/2020
The Bank of England has slashed its Bank Rate to its lowest ever level as a result of Coronovirus crisis
Interest rates cut to historic low of 0.1%

The Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England voted at a special meeting to cut Bank Rate to an all-time low of 0.1%.

It also agreed to increase its holdings of UK government and corporate bonds by £200 billion.

The Committee said that the spread of Covid-19 and the measures being taken to contain the virus will result in an economic shock that could be sharp and large, but should be temporary.

It added that the role of the Bank of England is to help to meet the needs of UK businesses and households in dealing with the associated economic disruption.

Second emergency cut in March

Just over a week ago the Bank of England announced a package of measures to support UK businesses and households through this period – including cutting the Bank Rate to 0.25%. Now it has gone futher.

It explained that UK and global financial conditions have tightened and a further package of measures was warranted.

What does it mean for mortgage borrowers?

Those on a variable rate – including standard variable rates and discounted variable rates – could see their mortgage interest rate fall in the coming weeks, although this is not guaranteed and is at the lender’s discretion.

These are unprecedented times and it’s hard to predict how lenders will react.

Tracker rate borrowers should see their rate automatically track down by the full 0.50 percentage points within one month, unless their mortgage contract specifies a minimum rate – known as a collar.

Fixed rate borrowers on an existing deal will see no difference to their pay rate for the duration of their agreed term.

Those looking for a new mortgage deal could find that rates fall on all types of deals in the next few weeks, meaning it could be a good time to consider remortgaging.

Andrew Montlake, managing director of the mortgage broker, Coreco, said: “This dramatic rate cut by the Bank of England is ultimately a symbolic one but it shows the absolute carnage that Covid-19 is wreaking across the UK and global economy.

“For the Bank of England to cut rates right to the bone highlights the extraordinary times we are living in.

“With UK interest rates now at their lowest level in history, we expect a surge in enquiries about what this means from existing and prospective mortgage borrowers.”

The next regularly scheduled MPC meeting will end on 25 March, with the minutes published on 26 March.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Landlords to be banned from evicting tenants

Government announces measures to protect renters and landlords affected by coronavirus

Close