Moving home more stressful than getting married and driving tests

From packing to switching gas provider, a property move has all the ingredients to make even the calmest people feel anxious

Moving home is still one of the most stressful things to do, according to research from Just Move In.

The home setup service found that 52% of the nation feel moving home is one of the most stressful life events, particularly with the additional requirements of social distancing.

Its research revealed that 28% find it more stressful than having a baby, getting married, going to job interviews or doing a driving test.

Why so difficult?

Nearly half of people (49%) found packing the most stressful part of moving, followed by transferring your services and updating existing utility providers (27%).

A large proportion – 44% of movers – spend up to three hours simply swapping their utilities over from one home to another.

Co-founder of Just Move In, Ross Nichols, said: “Unfortunately, moving home remains one of those life events that will always bring a certain degree of stress regardless of when you do it due to the nature of the move itself and the time and money involved.

“One of the main contributing factors to this level of stress is setting up essential services as you move into a new property. To make things easier, most people tend to stick with the incumbent provider to save time or opt for the cheapest tariff to save money.

“However, this can lead to even more stress further down the line as the cheapest, short-term provider turns out to be, well, not that great when it comes to other more important factors such as customer service, performance, and environmental and social impact.”