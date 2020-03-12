You are here: Home -

Nationwide raises tracker rates for new borrowers

0
Written by: Lana Clements
12/03/2020
Existing borrowers will benefit from the full Bank Rate reduction but new deals will be repriced
Nationwide raises tracker rates for new borrowers

Nationwide has raised rates on all two-year trackers for new borrowers, after the Bank of England cut the base rate to 0.25 per cent on Wednesday.

The lender is raising all two-year tracker rates by 0.15 per cent.

Nationwide will pass on the full Bank of England 50 basis points cut to existing tracker rate customers and to its reversion rates on April 1.

It means the lender’s Base Mortgage Rate and Standard Mortgage Rate will stand at 2.25 per cent and 3.74 per cent respectively.

A Nationwide spokeswoman said: “Following the 0.5 per cent reduction in bank rate, the difference between our on-sale fixed and tracker rates widened, so we have increased tracker rates slightly to reduce this differential.

“Our products remain competitive and the change does not impact existing tracker mortgage customers / pipeline applications who will still see the full benefit of the bank rate change.”

Brokers are now expecting more lenders to change tracker rates after the Bank of England shock rate cut in response to the coronavirus.

Colin Payne, associate director at broker Chapelgate, said: “I think Nationwide is just the first of most, if not all, lenders that will increase margins on tracker rates and take advantage of an opportunity to increase their profit margin.

“No lender wants to put their head above the parapet in terms of pricing and be inundated with applications and having a sub one per cent rate would send out all those signals.

“So I believe over the coming days all lenders will re-price to the point that their trackers either fall in line with Nationwide or are slightly more expensive.”

There hasn’t been a mass rush to re-price trackers yet, but the base rate drop is likely to prompt some readjustment from lenders in terms of margins on offer, according to David Hollingworth, director at broker L&C Mortgages.

However, he said trackers are now looking much more attractive compared to corresponding fixed rates.
He said: “The price differential wasn’t big enough for people to choose the risk of a tracker over a fixed… but the lowest trackers will now be much lower [than fixed-rate equivalents] – at least for a period.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Revealed: The best and worst places to sell your home

In one town, homes sold for 121% of the asking price, while some areas could only scrape 75%

Close