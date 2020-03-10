You are here: Home -

NatWest and TSB announce support for borrowers affected by Coronavirus

0
Written by: Mortgage Solutions
10/03/2020
The lenders said borrowers will be able to miss payments if they face financial difficulties as a result of the virus
NatWest and TSB announce support for borrowers affected by Coronavirus

NatWest, RBS and TSB have offered a mortgage break to coronavirus sufferers, on the same day Italy announced that all mortgage repayments are to be suspended across the country.

RBS and NatWest will allow borrowers affected by the spread of coronavirus to defer their mortgage and loan payments for up to three months.

The state-owned bank will also offer sufferers refunds on credit card cash advance fees, the chance to temporarily increase their credit card limit and withdraw cash of up to £500. Savers will also be allowed to close fixed term savings accounts early with no charge.

A spokesman for the bank said: “We understand that there may be circumstances where a personal customer may fall into financial difficulty as a result of the impacts of coronavirus, for instance, loss of income.“We will look to understand each customer’s situation on a case-by-case basis and can offer a number of options to help them manage their finances.”

TSB payment holiday

Customers with a TSB mortgage can apply for a repayment holiday of up to two months.

New borrowers joining TSB have been advised that mortgage advisers will work with them to understand their individual circumstances.

Savings customers with fixed rate accounts will also be able to take money and shut accounts with early closure fees waived.

Business customers have been advised to contact the bank where they will be helped on a case by case basis.

Last week, UK Finance said banks and building societies were ready and able to offer support to customers who contract the virus.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
First-time buyer savings schemes dwindle: your options now

The Help to Buy ISA is now closed to new customers, but there are other smart ways to help boost...

Close