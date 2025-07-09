Menu

Editor's Pick

One in eight new lifetime mortgages taken out by high value property owners

One in eight new lifetime mortgages taken out by high value property owners
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
09/07/2025
Updated:
09/07/2025
Around 12% of new lifetime mortgage plans taken out in Q2 were by homeowners of high value properties, with a value of at least £700,000, a later life lender found.

According to Pure Retirement, this was up from the last quarter as homeowners with high value properties made up 9% of business in Q1. This was also up from the 10% share of business this type of borrower accounted for in Q2 last year.

The lender found that the majority of business came from borrowers who owned properties with a value between £250,000 and £399,999, making up 36% of new business during the quarter. This was similar to levels seen a year earlier and up from 32% in the prior quarter.

In Q2, new borrowers had an average home value of £404,000, continuing a long running trend of Pure Retirement’s customers owning homes worth at least £400,000.

Paul Carter, CEO of Pure Retirement, said: “Seeing such a proportion of business coming from high value property owners – and the fact it’s on an upward trend – only serves to underline the importance of offering later life lending solutions that can cater for a wide variety of circumstances.

“Statistics like this confirm the need for the later life lending market to recognise the diverse array of clients and continue to develop effective solutions to enable as many people as possible to achieve their financial goals. By releasing these figures, we hope to widen adviser understanding of underlying trends so that they’re better placed to effectively serve their clients.”

Sponsored

Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed

Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

Related
View All

Editor's Pick

Buyer demand lifts for the first time this year

11/07/2025

Editor's Pick

Mortgage rates fall again as more lenders make cuts

UK economy shrinks for second month in a row

Editor's Pick

self employed woman

Clydesdale Bank makes raft of changes to self-employed lending policy

Editor's Pick

an image of keys and a house that reads 'buy to let' to denote a story about landlords

Coventry cuts mortgage rates for landlords

View All
Tags:
equity release
later life mortgages
lifetime mortgages
pure retirement

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www-yourmortgage-co-uk.www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/