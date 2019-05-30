You are here: Home -

Post Office and Santander cut mortgage rates on fixed deals

30/05/2019
Both lenders have reduced the cost of their five-year fixed rate mortgages for borrowers with modest deposits
Post Office Money has chopped selected rates in its mortgage range, including its five-year fixed rate mortgage, which is now priced at 2.37%.

This deal is available to borrowers who want to borrow from £25,000 at 90% of the property’s value. The mortgage is fee-free and comes with a free valuation.

Financial information provider Moneyfacts noted that, ‘unlike other mortgages that may be priced lower in its sector, this package includes a free valuation and charges no product fee’.

Santander snips rates

Santander has also reduced the rate on its five-year fixed rate mortgage, which is now priced at 2.34%.

This deal is for first and second-time buyers who wish to borrow up to £550,000 at 85% of the property’s value. Again the deal is fee-free with a free valuation, and it comes with £250 cashback. This product allows overpayments of up to 10% of the outstanding balance.

Moneyfacts said: “Borrowers searching for a competitively priced mortgage with a well-known high street brand will be pleased to find this newly priced deal from Santander. First or second-time buyers with the required deposit of 15% will find its incentive package of free valuation and its £250 cashback highly appealing – perfect for those looking to save on the upfront cost of their deal.”

Close