Rise in US buyers looking to buy UK homes

An increasing number of people from the United States have been enquiring about homes for sale in the UK since the start of the year.

According to new analysis from Rightmove, there’s been an 19% increase in enquiries from the US to the UK compared to last year, hitting an eight-year high level.

The property portal said that the majority (47%) of enquiries are looking at smaller two-bedroom homes, suggesting investment or second home activity, not relocation. However, 32% are looking at more mass-market, typical family homes of three and four-bedrooms.

The findings come as uncertainty surrounds President Trump’s tariffs and the impact on the global economy.

Where are they buying?

Scotland has replaced London as the most popular region for potential US movers to enquire about: 28% of US enquiries are to Scotland, versus 26% for London, potentially due to its lower price point, with Edinburgh the most popular area.

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove’s property expert says: “President Trump’s tariff announcements have led to more economic uncertainty globally, and we’re starting to see some of the effects of this on the UK property market.

“Whether it’s because the UK is seen as a more stable investment opportunity, or whether some buyers are considering a permanent move across the Atlantic, we’re seeing an increase in enquiries from the US. While a really interesting trend, it’s important to note that only a very small percentage of all UK enquiries come from the US.”

Glynn Gibb, regional director at John D Wood & Co, added: “We’ve certainly seen a steady rise in enquiries from American buyers in Prime Central London, particularly over the past 12 months. While it’s not a dramatic uptick, there’s a noticeable trend of high-net-worth individuals looking to move capital into what they see as a safe and stable market.

“For many US clients, London represents both a safe haven and a strategic investment. We’re seeing a number of politically motivated relocations – Americans who are seeking greater stability abroad. London’s culture and global connectivity make it an ideal springboard to Europe and beyond.”