You are here: Home -

The 10 UK places where homes sell quickest

0
Written by:
22/07/2020
If you want to buy a property during the eight-month Stamp Duty cut, you may need to get moving now to complete in time
The 10 UK places where homes sell quickest

Edinburgh is the best place in the UK for a quick sale, with the average property transaction taking just 78 days or 2.6 months in 2020, said GetAgent.co.uk.

The online comparison site found that Wigan (86 days), North Lanarkshire (91 days), Bolsover (91 days), Nuneaton and Bedworth (94 days) and East Dunbartonshire (94 days) also rank within the quickest spots to a fast-moving property purchase.

Bristol, Ashfield, Mansfield and Glasgow complete the top 10.

Race to beat Stamp Duty deadline

Overall, the average time to sell a property in the UK so far this year has risen to 144 days – up 14% or 18 days longer compared to last year.

If you’re a buyer looking to take advantage of the recent Stamp Duty cuts this is important, because it means you don’t have much time to get a purchase completed within the eight-month holiday period.

In fact, depending where you want to buy, it may already be too late. The slowest pockets of the market are currently the City of London (271 days), Aberdeenshire (269 days) and Moray (261 days), where the average sale takes more than 260 days or nine months.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “An overall increase in the time to sell will come as no surprise, given the industry-wide restrictions implemented during the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

“While the market has seen a rejuvenated level of demand bolstered by the recent stamp duty holiday, many homebuyers will have to act quickly to see the benefit, while in some areas they are unlikely to benefit at all due to much longer transaction times.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Help your child onto the ladder AND beat your savings rate

Parents can now earn competitive rates of interest on their money while helping their children buy their first home

Close