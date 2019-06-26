The postcodes where properties sell the quickest

It takes an average 162 days to sell a property, but in one Manchester postcode you can complete the whole process in less than four months

The quickest postcode in which to currently sell a home is M23 in Manchester, according to GetAgent.co.uk.

The estate agent comparison site found that homes in this part of Wythenshawe, south of the city and close to the Manchester Airport, take an average 116 days to sell, comprising 91 days to find and accept an offer and 25 days to complete on the sale.

In terms of larger areas, Nuneaton and Bedworth is home to the quickest home sales, with an average selling time of 125 days.

Redditch, Coventry, Charnwood, Torfaen, Sedgemoor, Rugby, Mansfield, Harborough and Kingston upon Hull are also some of the quickest home selling locations at 134 days or less.

London stalling

Things take a little longer in the capital. Barking and Dagenham is the quickest borough in London when selling a property at 156 days, with Bexley, Hammersmith and Fulham and Havering joint second at 173 days.

On average across England and Wales, it takes 162 days for a property to sell from the moment its first listed until completion – 109 days to find a buyer and accept an offer, and just 53 days for the property to go from under offer to completed.

Find a buyer fast

When it comes to finding that initial buyer, the quickest postcode area is YO62 in North Yorkshire, taking just 54 days. However, with the completion of the sale dragging on for an average of 84 days, it takes 138 days in total to sell in the area.

Hyndburn, North East Lincolnshire, Pendle and South Tyneside are the quickest regions to find a home buyer at between 69 and 79 days.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “It’s no surprise that the quickest areas for the entire selling process are located outside of London and the South East as these regions have suffered less at the hands of Brexit uncertainty and a more business as usual attitude has seen the markets remain in good health.

“What’s interesting about this research is the huge differences between agents when it comes to finding a buyer and completing on a sale. Many agents will use selling time as a marketing tool, but this goes to show that while some may find a buyer quickly, it doesn’t mean they will complete your sale with the same speed.

“Our advice is to always dig down and find out exactly what they mean by ‘selling’ as finding a buyer and accepting an offer is vital when selling, but it does not mean that agent has sold a house.”

Below are the top 10 quickest postcodes for an overall sale, from putting the property on the market to completing the sale: