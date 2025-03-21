Three common neighbour disputes and how to resolve them

Online searches for ‘how to deal with noisy neighbours’ has soared recently, according to Google Trends data. But, how do you deal with this, and other problems with next door?

Most people want to avoid costly legal action against their neighbours, and resolve disputes in a more cost-effective, and friendly, way.

But it’s not always easy.

However, chartered surveyor Stokemont has compiled its expert advice on how to resolve neighbour disputes without taking legal action.

It notes three common causes of disputes and how to resolve them.

Noisy Neighbours

This is perhaps the most common neighbour dispute, with many homeowners having complained about noisy neighbours. If your neighbour’s noise levels are causing disruption, there are some key things you can try, in order to avoid costly legal action:

Have a direct conversation with your neighbour, if safe to do so, to resolve disputes. Convey your feelings in a calm and polite manner, being sure to explain the impact that the noise disturbance has on your home life. You may also want to suggest resolutions, for example, no loud noise past a certain time.

If an in-person conversation isn’t an option, write a letter to your neighbour with the above information to make them aware of your concerns.

If you are unsure of your rights, or the best ways to resolve the issue, contact Citizens Advice for the relevant information and contact numbers if the problem persists.

Bradley Mackenzie, RICS accredited valuer, said: “If your neighbour is a tenant, you could look to involve the landlord. They may be able to take steps to resolve the issue, as many landlords like to ensure their properties and tenants don’t cause disturbances to the neighbourhood.

“However, if your neighbour is not a tenant, or your previous efforts to resolve the dispute have failed, contacting your local council and reporting the issue with relevant details can help to ease the problem.”

2. Fences, gardens, and boundaries

Many Brits have been in a boundary dispute with a neighbour. If you find yourself in this position, there are a few things you can try.

The best starting option is to have a calm and clear conversation with your neighbour, to discuss property boundaries, and convey your dispute in a calm and polite way.

It is also worth checking any tenancy documents or boundary agreements to be sure of your legal property boundaries. If this method fails, you may consider acquiring a neutral third party mediator, to help you and your neighbour reach a resolution.

Mackenzie said: “Consulting a surveyor in your dispute can help you reach a resolution without legal action. Surveyors can help gauge the accurate property boundaries. RICS work with surveyors who can help with these types of disagreements, helping you to avoid legal action down the line.”

If your dispute involves unkempt garden issues such as overgrown bushes and trees, you are allowed to cut any branches which overhang into your garden, but be sure only to cut those within your property boundaries. If your neighbour’s tree is affecting your home and garden in a more severe way, you can aim to get help from a tree surgeon or other professional gardeners, who can help to rectify the issue.

3. Parking

If someone has parked in your allocated space or on your property without consent, having a calm and open conversation can often help to resolve this.

If this is not possible, leaving a polite handwritten note on their windscreen can sometimes help ensure this misunderstanding doesn’t happen again.

However, if this fails, some councils offer Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), which can help you resolve the disagreement via a third party mediator, and is much cheaper than having lawyers involved. Some councils may even offer this service at no cost.

If your other efforts have failed and your neighbours consistently break parking rules and etiquette, you can report it to your local council’s Parking Enforcement Team.