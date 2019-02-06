You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

A third of over 55s don’t reclaim kid’s old bedroom after they’ve moved

0
Written by:
06/02/2019
Although one in 50 admit to redecorating the day after their offspring leave
A third of over 55s don’t reclaim kid’s old bedroom after they’ve moved

Three in 10 over 55s never take back their children’s bedroom even after they’ve flown the nest. And 75% wait at least a year to redecorate, or don’t bother.

Over 55s are reluctant to redecorate their children’s rooms even though they have moved out and moved on, according to the latest research from SunLife.

Of those that do redecorate their kid’s rooms, most (46%) wait at least a year, with one in 14 waiting at least six years before doing anything new with their children’s old bedrooms.

“We know that keeping the home in the family is really important to people, and this research backs that up. It is common for parents to want their grownup kids to be able to come back to the family home, and nearly a third feel so strongly that they even keep their child’s old bedroom for them even though they’ve moved out!” said Simon Stanney, equity release service director at SunLife.

Fast movers

More surprising than those who never redecorate, are the parents who reclaim the room while the bed is still warm! SunLife’s survey reveals that one in 50 reclaim and redecorate their kids’ room the day after they move out.

The most common uses for a child’s old room once they have moved out is a guest room, with more than a third (34%) of those who have redecorated saying they have used their kids’ old room as a guest room.

One in 10 use their children’s old room for grandkids.

Stanney added: “Most of our respondents have been in their homes for at least two decades, and it is understandable that they want to stay there, because there’s no place like home.

“The research also supports the fact that, despite over 55s being a ‘property rich, cash poor’ generation – who could free up a lot of cash by downsizing – 62% say they would never downsize.

“On average, people over 55 have seen their homes increase in value by around £135k, so unlocking some of the value in their homes via equity release rather than by moving, could offer a solution.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Japanese knotweed to be under control by 2040

This plant strikes fear into homeowners, but tighter controls mean it could be eradicated in 21 years

Close