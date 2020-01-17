You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Equity release lending fell at end of 2019

0
Written by:
17/01/2020
Both the total amount lent and the number of lifetime mortgage plans taken out fell slightly when compared with the same period a year earlier
Equity release lending fell at end of 2019

The total value of equity released by later life borrowers dropped by 4% on an annual basis in the last three months of the year, according to Key.

The equity release business said that there was £3.4 billion lent out as lifetime mortgages, compared to £3.4bn in the same period of 2018.

The number of new plans taken out also slipped by 3% from 47,081 to 45,598 last year.

Despite the year-on-year fall, the last three months of the year saw a pick-up in lending, with £921 million released compared with £887 million in the third quarter.

Homeowners released nearly £9.5 million of property wealth a day in 2019 but caution among consumers and the dominance of drawdown saw the average amount released slip marginally to £75,631 compared with £76,473 in 2018.

Reasons for equity release

Around 29% of equity release customers in 2019 used some or all of the cash to pay off loans or credit cards, said Key, while 20% used money to clear existing mortgages.

Around two out of three (64%) of customers used some or all of the cash they released to improve their homes or gardens in 2019.

Almost a third (32%) were able to fund holidays with some of the money they released and gifting to family continued to be an important motivation for equity release – 28% of customers helped out family from their property wealth in 2019.

Will Hale, CEO at Key, said: “Although we saw small year on year falls in the value and volume of equity release taken out, the last two quarters were more upbeat and we start the year with a positive headwind fuelling the belief that we will continue to see growth in the equity release market.

“There are more than 24 million over-55s in the UK so market drivers remain strong and as consumer confidence grows we will increasingly see more people looking to take advantage of the innovative new products and continued low rates.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Surveyors report ‘upbeat’ housing market

A rise in the number of sales agreed is being driven by London and East Anglia

Close