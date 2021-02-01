 + +
You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Equity release mortgage rates fall to all-time low

0
Written by:
01/02/2021
Increased competition from providers and low interest rates are driving down the cost of lifetime mortgages
Equity release mortgage rates fall to all-time low

The average rate of a lifetime mortgage has fallen to a new low of 3.95%, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider added that the volume of options available to consumers has also reached a high of 488, up from 62 in 2016.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “The equity release market has started this year awash with rate cuts and prospective borrowers looking to release wealth out of their home will find that the interest charged, on average, has now fallen to a record low. Indeed, the average lifetime mortgage rate has fallen below 4% for the first time ever, showing that lenders are keen to meet demand, with some repricing their range multiple times over the past four weeks.

“Now that there are more options on the market than ever seen before, it is essential to seek qualified advice to compare deals and explain the workings.”

According to the Equity Release Council, the proportion of homeowners aged 55+ who are worried about running out of money in retirement has increased to over a third (34%), up from 27% a year earlier.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Don’t neglect your home in lockdown

Home insurance doesn't usually cover poor upkeep, so your claim could be declined if you haven't maintained your property

Close
+ +