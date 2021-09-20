You are here: Home - Equity Release - News -

Half of new mortgages end after borrower’s 65th birthday

0
Written by:
20/09/2021
The later life lending sector has grown massively in the last 15 years, and it's only going to get bigger
Half of new mortgages end after borrower’s 65th birthday

Later life mortgage lending (lending to borrowers over age 55) is increasing in popularity.

New mortgage lending to homeowners with a term ending past the main borrower’s 65th birthday makes up more than 50 per cent of all homeowner loans, according to UK Finance.

The trade body for banks said this is the first time this proportion has been reached since records began, and it shows that ‘later life mortgage lending is set to become more significant in the future’.

This is partly due to an ageing population, but it’s also because mortgage terms have been getting longer over the last 15 years, to make homeloans more affordable amid high house prices.

Growing market

Over the past five years, mortgage lending to over 55s has continued to grow, said UK Finance, even where lending in the wider mortgage market has remained subdued, in part due to older borrowers having strong affordability.

Within the wider later life lending market, lifetime mortgages (also known as equity release products) have continued to grow in popularity over the past seven years as older homeowners look to access the equity in their homes.

Charles Roe, director of mortgages at UK Finance, said: “There’s been growing demand for mortgages from those aged over 55 and this is set to continue as more people live and work for longer.

“For the first time since records began more than half of all new mortgages are due to end after the homeowner’s 65th birthday, and lending to over 55s has grown even where mortgage lending in the wider market has remained subdued.

“Later life lending both now and in the future will be imperative as existing homeowners look to later life products for accessing equity as they get older.”

Jim Boyd, chief executive of the Equity Release Council, added: “Property wealth can play an important part in a holistic approach to funding retirement and, as an industry, we must work together to ensure consumers get the information they need to weigh up increasingly complex financial decisions to do this.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

+ +