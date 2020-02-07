You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

More than 40k interest-only mortgages to mature this year

0
Written by: Lana Clements
07/02/2020
Most borrowers will pay their outstanding balance on maturity, but some will need to discuss options with their lender if they face a shortfall
More than 40k interest-only mortgages to mature this year

Tens of thousands of interest-only mortgages are set to reach the end of their term in 2020, according to analysis by UK Finance.

More than 40,000 borrowers will reach the end of their deal this year and owe an average £104,000, the trade body found.

Around half of these homeowners are over 65.

It is the first of three significant waves of the loans maturing, as estimated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Borrowers in this first wave of maturities typically took out the loan in the late 1980s or early 1990s, backed by an endowment policy, ISA or pension.

Strong equity position

Even though these homeowners owe more than £100,000, they have a low current loan to value (LTV), and are therefore in a strong equity position, according to UK Finance.

Almost half have under 25 per cent LTV remaining, and three-quarters have less than 50 per cent.
The borrowers typically have equity of £387,000.

It is expected the vast majority of homeowners will repay the outstanding sum in full on time or within a few months.

The high equity position gives borrowers who cannot repay more options, James Tatch principal, analytics at UK Finance, said in a blog.

But he added: “Of course, the higher risks will lie outside this – among those with higher LTVs and/or lower absolute amounts of equity.

“Understanding the risks and options within the interest-only back book allows mortgage lenders to segment their books and to prioritise and personalise their contact programmes accordingly.”

UK Finance said maturities of the first wave of interest-only loans actually peaked in 2017 and 2018.

And fewer are set to mature this year than initially estimated in 2012, as a result of proactive action taken by lenders.

Tatch said the mortgage industry will continue to work with interest-only customers in 2020 and added the earlier customers talk to their lender the more options they will have.

Dave Miller, client account manager at Spicerhaart Corporate Sales, commented: “Ensuring fair outcomes for customers has to be at the heart of this. The industry has worked hard to make contact with borrowers in this situation but it’s clear that there’s still lots more to do.

“That means redoubling efforts to engage with hard-to-reach customers and having a clear process for helping them find a solution that works best for all parties.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
House price rises fall back in January

Property prices are still going up, but the pace of those rises has slowed

Close