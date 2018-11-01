You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

House price growth slumps to five-year low

0
Written by:
01/11/2018
Subdued demand and ongoing economic uncertainty have had an impact on house prices
House price growth slumps to five-year low

House prices were flat in October, according to Nationwide, pulling back annual property price growth to just 1.6%, it’s lowest level since May 2013.

The average UK property price is now £214,534.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said that the slowdown was ‘broadly in line with expectations, as the squeeze on household budgets and the uncertain economic outlook is likely to have dampened demand, even though borrowing costs remain low by historic standards and unemployment is at 40-year lows.”

And while he expects house prices to rise by 1% over the year as a whole, he admitted, ‘looking further ahead, much will depend on how broader economic conditions evolve’.

Brexit fears

Ross Boyd, founder of mortgage platform, Dashly, agreed buyers are worried about committing to a purchase amid such uncertainty. He said: “As we enter the business end of Brexit, households are getting ever more apprehensive and this is now materially affecting demand.

“After the brutal tax changes of recent years, the nightmare for landlords is proving particularly protracted.

“It’s hard to see the property market emerging from its current stasis until well into 2019 once there is more clarity on where the economy is at.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Sorry. No data so far.

Guide to borrowing past retirement age

As an older borrower, you may be concerned that a lender will not offer you a mortgage pas...

Should buy-to-let investors ‘go Dutch’?

The Netherlands is revealed as Europe’s top buy-to-let property hotspot

Mortgage market biased against homeowners

Buy-to-let property investors are unfairly favoured in the mortgage market, an independent...

Private sector tenants in poverty double in decade

The number of private rented sector tenants in poverty has doubled in the last decade from...

Large mortgage broker firm launches with fees of over 1%

An insurance firm has launched a mortgage advice service

Second steppers targeting detached properties

Those living in their first home are increasingly looking to reduce the steps to their lon...

Mortgage Calculators

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
Which city is seeing the fastest house price growth?

Average annual property price inflation in cities is falling, but in some parts of the country it is still nudging...

Close