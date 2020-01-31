You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

HSBC cuts mortgage rates

0
Written by: Lana Clements
31/01/2020
The bank has reduced the cost of deals for those with a small deposit
HSBC cuts mortgage rates

HSBC has dropped rates on two-, three- and five-year fixed-rate mortgages, as part of a revamp to its offering.

The lender has sliced up to 0.15 per cent off 34 different deals, including fee-paying and fee-free products.

It means the bank now offers a five-year fix at 3.1 per cent at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), and 2.34 per cent at 90 per cent LTV, fee-free.

There is also a two-year fixed-rate of 1.54 per cent at 85 per cent LTV with a £999 fee.

HSBC UK’s head of buying a home Michelle Andrews, said: “We are delighted to have reduced the interest rates on 34 of our mortgages today.

“We hope our award winning products and high service standards make getting onto or moving up the property ladder more affordable, as well as giving stability and value to those looking to remortgage or come off a variable rate.”

Earlier this week, HSBC competitor NatWest also reduced some of its mortgage rates.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Revealed: The UK’s best place to live

Where has the winning combination of affordability, safety and access to green space?

Close