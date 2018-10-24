You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Millennials sacrifice relationships, marriage and kids to buy a home

0
Written by:
24/10/2018
Rocketing house price inflation has made getting on the ladder so much harder than it was for Generation X and Baby Boomers
Millennials sacrifice relationships, marriage and kids to buy a home

Millennials, aged 18-34, are making significant sacrifices to get onto the property ladder that previous generations didn’t have to consider, according to Trussle.

The online mortgage broker found that 16% of millennials had to move back in with their parents, compared to just 5% of Generation X (age 35-54), while a further one in five (17%) were forced to take a second job.

Life on hold

Millennials are also more than twice as likely to put off getting into a romantic relationship, twice as likely to delay having children, and 3.5 times as likely to sell their car, compared to the generation before them.

But with house prices almost 15 times more expensive than they were 40 years ago, and rising almost twice as fast as wages, it’s no wonder they have to make huge sacrifices to buy a home.

Since 1978, the average UK house price has risen from £14,236 to £211,000, soaring 1,382%. In comparison, the average annual UK salary has risen from £3,269 to just £26,500.

Ishaan Malhi, CEO and founder of Trussle, said: “It shows just how unaffordable it currently is for first-time buyers and there needs to be serious commitment to innovation to make home ownership more affordable and accessible to young people once again.

“The major sticking point is that mortgage products are outdated. To fit the current landscape, lenders need to take a long-term view on an individual, taking into account earning trajectory to assess affordability, and creating individual mortgage products based on personal circumstances.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
Tens of thousands of Halifax mortgage customers to get compensation

Bank accounts are being credited and cheques sent out to current and former affected borrowers

Close