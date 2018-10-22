You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Mortgage fees rise to a five-year high

0
Written by:
22/10/2018
When comparing mortgages it's important to look at the fee as well as the interest rate to work out the true cost of a deal
Mortgage fees rise to a five-year high

The average mortgage fee has hit its highest point in over five years, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider said that fees are up £15 over the last two months alone to reach an average £1,005.

Borrowers haven’t had to pay this much money for their mortgage to be arranged since July 2013.

Charlotte Nelson, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Providers are currently fighting among themselves to be seen as the lender offering the lowest rate on the market, all in a bid to attract borrowers who are considering remortgaging after the recent rate rise by the Bank of England.

“However, the increase in the average fee is in direct response to these rate cuts, as lenders try and compensate these deals.”

Know the true cost

Moneyfacts warned borrowers to be careful when comparing costs of borrowing and to remember that the cost of mortgage fees can add up, especially if you remortgage every two years. In addition you need to understand the true cost of a deal. The lowest rate might look attractive but if it comes with a high fee, it may not be the cheapest overall deal for you. In fact you could be better off with a slightly higher interest rate if the fee is lower.

Nelson explained: “While these low-rate deals look great on paper, the hefty fee that goes alongside them can mean that what appears to be a cheap offer, may in reality be a much costlier one. For example, based on the lowest rates available at 60% loan-to-value (LTV), opting for the lowest rate mortgage without a fee would make a borrower £577.02 better off than opting for the cheapest rate in the market alone.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
Equity release booms as £1bn released in the third quarter of this year

A staggering £11m of property wealth is withdrawn every day by older homeowners

Close