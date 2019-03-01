You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Mortgage market on hold in January, with a marginal drop in lending recorded

0
Written by:
01/03/2019
Buyers may be waiting to see what happens with Brexit, but could they be missing their best buying opportunity?
Mortgage market on hold in January, with a marginal drop in lending recorded

Mortgage borrowing fell slightly in January to £3.7 billion, according to the Bank of England, and was below the £3.9 billion average of the past six months.

Mortgage approvals for house purchase (an indicator of future lending) increased in January to 66,800, slightly above the average of the previous six months of 65,500. Approvals for remortgaging ticked-up to 50,400, marginally higher that the recent average of 48,900.

Andrew Montlake, director of the mortgage broker, Coreco, said: “Many prospective buyers are waiting for more certainty but ironically it’s the current uncertainty that is strengthening their hands.

“They are waiting for a window of opportunity and may be disappointed when they discover that this was it.

“The mortgage market is being driven by remortgages and first time buyers, who are benefiting from Help to Buy, reduced landlord competition, a strong jobs market and the Bank of Mum and Dad.

“For first time buyers, in particular, now is a perfect time to buy, something that is almost certainly underlined by the rise in approvals for house purchase in January.

“While it’s a buyers’ market at present, that could change almost overnight in the event that a deal is struck with Brussels.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
Ipswich Building Society launches new deal for older homeowners

The mutual has introduced the later life mortgage deal and cut rates on its buy-to-let mortgages

Close