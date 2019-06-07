TSB cuts rates on high LTV deals

It is the latest to cut rates in the very competitive high-LTV space, which was emphasised by Moneyfacts research published earlier this year.

It has increased its ten-year fixed rates by up to 0.05 per cent for house purchase borrowers and remortgages, with five-year and ten-year early repayment charges and LTV ranging between 60 and 75 per cent.

Customers will also receive the option of £300 cashback and no free legal or free legals.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages, said: “The interest rate reductions on our house purchase products offer customers with smaller deposits competitive rates and longer-term security on payments for three to five years.”