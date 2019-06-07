You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

TSB cuts rates on high LTV deals

0
Written by:
07/06/2019
TSB Bank has amended its rates across its three-, five- and ten-year fixed products for purchases and remortgages.
TSB cuts rates on high LTV deals

 

The bank has cut its rates by up to 0.20 per cent across its three- and five-year fixed products for purchases, with loan to value (LTV) ranging between 90 and 95 per cent.

It is the latest to cut rates in the very competitive high-LTV space, which was emphasised by Moneyfacts research published earlier this year.

It has increased its ten-year fixed rates by up to 0.05 per cent for house purchase borrowers and remortgages, with five-year and ten-year early repayment charges and LTV ranging between 60 and 75 per cent.

Customers will also receive the option of £300 cashback and no free legal or free legals.

Nick Smith, TSB’s head of mortgages, said: “The interest rate reductions on our house purchase products offer customers with smaller deposits competitive rates and longer-term security on payments for three to five years.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Annual house price inflation grows to 5.2 per cent in May

Average house prices rose in May both on a yearly and monthly basis, with the average price edging up to...

Close