You are here: Home -

Annual house price growth at four year high

0
Written by:
30/09/2020
Property prices are 5% higher than this time last year, reaching £226,129 in September
Annual house price growth at four year high

UK property prices ticked up by 0.9% in September, pushing annual house price growth to 5%, its highest rate since September 2016, said Nationwide.

The building society noted the average property price has now risen to £226,129, as the housing market recovery continues.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “Mortgage approvals for house purchase rose from 66,000 in July to almost 85,000 in August – the highest since 2007, well above the monthly average of 66,000 prevailing in 2019.

“The rebound reflects a number of factors. Pent-up demand is coming through, with decisions taken to move before lockdown now progressing. The stamp duty holiday is adding to momentum by bringing purchases forward. Behavioural shifts may also be boosting activity as people reassess their housing needs and preferences as a result of life in lockdown.”

Regional boost

Nationwide found that most UK regions saw a slight pickup in annual price growth in the third quarter of 2020 compared with the second, with prices in all areas higher than a year ago.

Only Scotland saw a slowing in the annual rate of price growth, to 2%, compared to 4% in the second quarter.

The South West was the strongest performing UK region, with annual price growth rising from 2.3% to 5.5%.

Gardner added: “For the first time since 2017, house price growth in southern England exceeded that in northern England.

“Annual house price growth in London continued to edge higher, with prices up 4.4% in quarter three. Average prices in the capital hit a record high of £480,857 and are now 57% above their 2007 levels (UK prices are 21% higher than their 2007 peak).”

However, David Westgate, group chief executive at Andrews Property Group, was more cautious. He said: “5% annual growth is an impressive headline figure but the post-lockdown property market resurgence has now peaked.

“Despite the stamp duty holiday, there are signs that the market is now slowly cooling with tighter lending and first time buyers being squeezed out.

“With the level of economic uncertainty ahead, we are now slowly moving towards a buyers’ market.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
UK cities see rise in rental demand in third quarter of 2020

Landlords are experiencing high demand for rental properties, despite some problems with tenant arrears

Close