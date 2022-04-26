You are here: Home -

Average asking prices hit record high – again!

0
Written by:
26/04/2022
The average asking price of a home in the UK has risen by over £5K in the last month alone
Average asking prices hit record high – again!

Homes sold faster than ever in April, according to Rightmove, in what it described as a ‘spring market frenzy’.

The property portal noted that average property prices hit their third consecutive monthly price record, reaching £360,101 this month, 1.6% or £5,537 higher than in March.

All regions and all market sectors hit new record price highs, for only the second time since 2007. And properties are selling faster than ever, twice as quickly as in the pre-pandemic 2019 market.

In fact, over the last three months, Rightmove said that the £19,000 average price jump is the largest it’s ever seen.

Over half – 53% – of properties are now selling at or over the full asking price, again the highest level ever seen.

Looking ahead

Rightmove said that the pace of price rises this year appears to be tailing off slightly, as the impact of the cost of living crisis begins to be felt.

But with buyer demand still riding high and stock of homes for sale still limited, it’s unlikely we will see sustained price falls.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data said: “With three new monthly price records in a row, 2022 has started with price-rise momentum even greater than during the stamp-duty-holiday-fuelled market of last year.

“While growing affordability constraints mean that this momentum is not sustainable for the longer term, the high demand from a large number of buyers chasing too few properties for sale has led to a spring price frenzy, a hat-trick of record price months, and the largest price increase for a three-month period Rightmove has ever recorded. The strong momentum has carried over from last year and, combined with the impetus of the spring moving season, has delivered the quickest selling market we’ve ever seen.”

Emma Cox, director of real estate at Shawbrook, added: “House prices have continued to defy gravity largely due to demand far outweighing supply. Despite the prices and the rising cost of living outpacing inflation, buyers have remained surprisingly determined in the face of a challenging market and have taken to acting quickly to guarantee their purchase.

“Though, further increases in price – as well as living costs – could see activity stabilise and an element of price correction in the year ahead.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.