You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Could you switch your mortgage and save £5K?

0
Written by:
17/04/2020
Millions of mortgage holders could save more than £5,000 by remortgaging to a new fixed rate
Could you switch your mortgage and save £5K?

Up to 44% of the UK’s 10.8 million mortgages are likely to have reverted to the lender’s Standard Variable Rate (SVR), which can be more than double the interest rate of the original deal, according to Experian.

The credit reference agency revealed that many borrowers could save over £5,000 on their mortgage costs if they remortgage to a new fixed rate.

For example, a homeowner with a £150,000 20-year mortgage loan on a typical lender’s SVR of 4.75% will have a monthly repayment of £969.

The same mortgage on a typical two-year fixed rate remortgage deal of 1.25% will have a monthly repayment of £707, representing a saving of £6,288 (£262 per month).

Taking the arrangement fee of £999 into account, this would still leave a homeowner better off by £5,289 over the period.

Yet, just one in four (24%) current or previous mortgage holders remortgaged at the end of their last introductory mortgage offer.

Switch and save

Of those that have lapsed on to their provider’s SVR, almost a quarter (23%) told Experian they haven’t switched to a new deal because they thought remortgaging was too much hassle or too complicated, while 16% didn’t realise their SVR was more expensive.

The highest proportion of homeowners likely to be paying a SVR are in Northern Ireland (52%) and the North East (51%), while mortgage borrowers in the East of England, South East and South West regions are likely to have the lowest proportion of standard variable rate mortgages (43%).

Experian has launched a remortgage calculator to simplify the remortgage search process and make it easier for homeowners to find the best mortgage deals on the market.

Amir Goshtai, managing director of Experian Marketplace, said: “With so many other worries and stresses at this time, we wanted to make it much simpler for homeowners to find and switch to a better deal to help them with their finances. The Remortgage Savings Calculator makes it easy for people to check if they can save money on their mortgage, without impacting their credit score.

“The market is changing rapidly as lenders review their acceptance criteria and product ranges. This makes it particularly important to plan ahead and allow extra time to complete a remortgage, especially for higher loan-to-value ratios, and to use a broker or eligibility service to help you find the right lender.”

Homeowners with concerns about paying their mortgage during the coronavirus pandemic should speak to their lender as soon as possible. Lenders are being flexible and offering support to help their customers, including payment holidays.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Online product transfer and remortgage comparison tool created by Mojo

The mortgage broker has launched the tool to help borrowers work out the right switching option for their needs

Close