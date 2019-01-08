You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Failure to remortgage at the end of your deal could see your rate double

0
Written by:
08/01/2019
Borrowers coming to the end of a two-year fixed rate could be in for a huge payment shock if they don't switch soon
Borrowers who chose a cheap two-year fixed rate mortgage two years ago (at an average rate of 2.31%) are likely to revert to a standard variable rate (SVR) that is more than double the initial fixed rate, said Moneyfacts.

Standard variable rates are currently an average 4.9%, meaning that the gap between the cheap fixed deals borrowers are currently on and what they would automatically revert to is at its widest level – 2.59% – for 11 years, according to Moneyfacts.

This could lead to massive payment shock for borrowers who fail to switch their deal, as they face much higher monthly repayments.

Take action now

Darren Cook, finance expert at Moneyfacts, explained: “Two years ago, the mortgage market was experiencing an aggressive drop in rates, which saw the average two-year fixed mortgage rate fall from 2.56% in January 2016 to 2.31% in January 2017.

“Borrowers who took advantage of this increased competition between lenders at the time could now see a difference of 2.59% between their previous fixed rate and the current average SVR (4.90%).”

The good news is that bororwers coming to the end of a two-year fixed rate will be eligible to switch to a new deal at the end of their fixed period.

New fixed rates are still very competitive so you will hopefully find a deal that meets your needs.

If you do nothing you will automatically move onto your lender’s higher standard variable rate, which will mean a rise in your monthly mortgage repayments.

