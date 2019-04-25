You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

First-time buyers need average £31k deposit

0
Written by: John Fitzsimons
25/04/2019
The bigger your deposit as a proportion of the property price, the more competitive mortgage rates you can usually access
First-time buyers need average £31k deposit

The size of the typical deposit required by first-time buyers in order to get onto the housing ladder jumped by 12 per cent last year, according to credit rating firm Experian.

Research by Experian suggested that first-time buyers needed to find a deposit of around £30,989 in order to purchase a first home in 2018.

This is up sharply from the average deposit of £27,768 reported by first-time buyers in Experian’s credit barometer a year ago.

The latest study found that just one in four people searching for mortgages had an Experian credit score in the ‘excellent’ band. Around 30 per cent of searchers had scores of either ‘poor’ or ‘ very poor’, making them unlikely to be approved by any lender.

Experian’s study found that three-quarters of would-be borrowers were specifically looking for fixed rate deals in April. This is up from 72 per cent in March, but down from the 81 per cent identified in February.

Amir Goshtai, managing director of Experian Marketplace and Affinity, said that is was understandable that putting together a deposit could seem overwhelming for first-time buyers, and noted many are reliant on some form of financial support from their loved ones.

Goshtai added: “When people can buy, most are looking at the security of a fixed-rate deal, giving them the assurance of the same monthly payments over the length of the mortgage.

“However, searches for fixed-term mortgages did reduce slightly, which may have been the result of consumers anticipating a resolution to Brexit discussions and greater certainty in the economy.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

  • RT @RoyalLondon: Rising costs are hitting renters the hardest. Read @Your_Mortgage’s piece to find out what our personal finance specialist…
  • Rising costs are hitting renters the hardest. Read @Your_Mortgage’s piece to find out what our personal finance spe… https://t.co/m3FDr9uUpW
  • RT @RoyalLondon: “Private renters not only face greater insecurity of tenure but also higher costs for the privilege.” Personal finance sp…
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
worried
Rising costs hit renters hardest

Homeowners haven't experienced the same hike in the cost of living as tenants over the last year, while social housing...

Close