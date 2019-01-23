Five ways to protect your property from the winter weather

Frozen pipes and water leaks are SNOW joke, so prepare your home as the temperature drops

Halifax Home Insurance saw a 169% increase in storm claims last January compared to January 2017, with 1,258 claims for storm damage received.

And as the weather turns wintry this week, the business is urging homeowners to protect their homes now.

David Rochester, head of underwriting at Halifax Home Insurance, said: “Many homeowners were severely impacted last year by the extreme cold weather and snow. Even though we haven’t yet seen a proper cold snap in 2019, the weather can change at short notice, and preparation is key.

“Homes are more susceptible to frozen pipes during the colder weather. Keeping your heating on for a few extra hours overnight is an easy way to prevent this. If it saves thousands of pounds in the event of a pipe freeze, that’s a price worth paying.”

Be prepared

Halifax has published the following five tips to keep your home safe – and warm – during the cold weather:

1. Set your thermostat to a minimum temperature around 12°C, even overnight – the heating costs are justified if it avoids a costly pipe freeze. Many thermostats have a winter option that routinely heats the system to keep pipes at the right temperature.

2. Disconnect and drain all hosepipes, sprinkler systems and water features that are connected to external water outlets.

3. Insulate exposed pipes in basements, attics, garages, kitchen cabinets and on the outside of the house. Use UL-listed heat tape, or foam rubber insulation where pipes are exposed to cold moving air.

4. Make sure you know where your stopcock is so that you can turn it off quickly in an emergency and can prevent a potential flood. The stopcock is the valve that controls the cold water system in your home. Stopcocks are usually found in the kitchen, below the sink unit. However in some houses the stopcock is found in a front or back hall or in a larder unit beside the sink unit.

5. Be sure to have your home insurance details to hand in case the worst happens.