You are here: Home -

Furlough changes take effect, affecting up to three million workers

0
Written by: Emma Lunn
01/10/2020
The government's new Jobs Support Scheme will start on 1 November and run for six months
Furlough changes take effect, affecting up to three million workers

Changes to the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme take effect from today as the government reduces its contributions.

The government will now pay 60 per cent of wages up to a cap of £1,875 for the hours the employee is on furlough.

Employers need to pay national insurance and pension contributions for their workers, as well as topping up employees’ pay packets to ensure they receive 80 per cent of their wages up to a monthly cap of £2,500.

This means employers are liable for 23 per cent of employment costs for staff who are unable to work.

Employees’ income will remain the same as last month under the changes.

How does the furlough scheme work?

The Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme was introduced in March.

The scheme meant employers could keep staff on their payroll even if they couldn’t work because of coronavirus. The government initially paid 80 per cent of employees’ pay, up to a monthly maximum of £2,500.

The government has been gradually reducing the support on offer since the summer.

From 1 July, employers have been able to bring furloughed employees back to work for any amount of time and any shift pattern, while still being able to claim the grant for the hours not worked.

The level of the grant has been reduced each month since 1 August.

In August the government paid 80 per cent of wages up to a cap of £2,500 for the hours an employee is on furlough. But employers had to pay national insurance and pension contributions for the hours an employee was on furlough

Since 1 September the government has been paying 70 per cent of wages up to a cap of £2,187.50 for the hours the employee is on furlough.

Employers have had to top up wages so that workers receive 80 per cent of their usual pay, up to a cap of £2,500 a month, for the time they are furloughed. Companies have also had to pay national insurance and pension contributions for their workers.

The changes today are the final ones before the scheme ends on 31 October.

About 3 million workers are still on partial or full furlough leave, according to latest Treasury figures.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that a new Jobs Support Scheme will start on 1 November. The scheme will run for six months with workers in “viable jobs” having their wages topped up by the government as long as they work a third of their normal hours.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Over-50s’ property values have risen £7K since July alone

Older homeowners have seen their home's value more than double in the last 20 years

Close