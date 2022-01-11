Getting divorced? What happens to your mortgage?

Getting divorced is stressful enough without wranglings over your property, so it pays to know your rights

Divorce is a difficuilt time for everyone involved, and it can be made more stressful with worries about your home, especially if you have children.

The best way to approach your separation is with the coolest head possible, said Mortgage Advice Bureau.

That’s easier said than done, of course, but knowing how your divorce affects your mortgage, property, and living circumstances will help you navigate through this tricky time with a level head.

That’s why the national mortgage advice firm has published its top tips on what to think about when it comes to property and separation. Here’s what it said:

1. Don’t panic about being forced out

First things first, as a spouse you have a matrimonial right to the home. Many separating couples choose to have one partner move out, but you don’t have to. Even if your spouse is on the title deed of the property, you both still have a right to live there.

If you’re worried about the house being sold from under your feet, because your name isn’t on the title deed, register your interest in the property with a Notice of Home Rights. This prevents your ex-partner from selling the property before the divorce is finalised.

2. Who is named on the mortgage?

If you have a joint mortgage on your home, you’re both still legally liable for the payments right up until the divorce is finalised.

Neither of you should stop paying your share of the monthly repayments until the court agrees to your divorce, or you’ve agreed a different path (such as one of you buying out the other). A default on a joint mortgage repayment could seriously affect your chances of getting another mortgage once you separate.

3. Who pays what each month?

Knowing this will tell you how much of the mortgage a judge would expect you to pay off, plus the percentage of the sale price of the property you’re entitled to.

If one person put down the full deposit, this also needs to be taken into account. How much you put in proportionally when you first bought the house, plus who contributes to bills, monthly essential expenditure, and the purchase and sale expenses of the property, will all affect your end entitlement.

When considering your divorce agreement, a judge will factor your input into the relationship as much as your joint finances. The divorce courts will consider your emotional labour too.

4. Are any children or pets involved?

Children can often cause some of the biggest tensions in an acrimonious divorce. The spouse who ends up taking on the children after the divorce will be entitled to family support payments from their ex, which also affects who can afford to buy a new property or remain in the family home.

Pets are less commonly involved in a divorce agreement, but you can still arrange financial orders to ensure their vet bills or monthly expenses are split between you and your ex-spouse.

These payments are important as they could impact your eligibility for another mortgage. If you’re the spouse making payments, this reduces your monthly capital, but if you’re receiving these payments, your monthly income will be larger (and this can help with mortgage applications).

5. Do you own any other property?

If you jointly own other property, you’ll need to decide how you want to split the properties you hold.

Owning another property with another mortgage on it complicates the divorce a little, as there are now two (or more) monthly mortgage repayments to consider.

Your options for moving on

You have a few options when it comes to divorce and property, according to Mortgage Advice Bureau: