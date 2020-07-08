Green Homes Grants could save you £5K on home improvements

From September you can apply for a voucher to help make your property more energy efficient

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced new £2bn Green Homes Grant.

In his Summer Statement to the House of Commons he said that, from September, homeowners and landlords will be able to apply for vouchers to make their property more energy efficient and create local jobs.

These grants will cover at least two thirds of the cost, up to £5,000 per household.

Low income households will be able to apply vouchers covering the full cost – up to £10,000.

Green investment

The Chancellor also announced he is releasing £1bn of funding to improve the energy efficiency of public sector buildings and a £50m fund to pilot the right approach to decarbonise social housing.

Taken together, the government expects these measures to make over 650,000 homes more energy efficient, save households up to £300 a year on their bills cut carbon by more than half a mega tonne per year, equivalent to taking 270,000 cars off the road and support 140,000 green jobs.

Citizens Advice, the official consumer watchdog for energy consumers, said: “Retrofitting homes will help reduce people’s bills, keep homes warm and is essential to helping the UK achieve its net zero by 2050 target.

“Any scheme like this needs to be underpinned by comprehensive information, protection and support. People will need information to help them make the right decisions about changes to their homes.”