Half of homeowners planning a DIY project before Christmas

The great British DIY frenzy has started, as we do up our homes to impress Christmas visitors

Almost half of homeowners (49%) are planning a home improvement project before Christmas, according to AA Financial Services.

And they will take an average of £2,339 from their savings pot to pay for it.

Almost half of people making festive home improvements are planning to draw on their savings (49%) with just 17% borrowing to fund the work.

A total of £29.6bn is set to be spent on DIY projects in the next few weeks alone.

Most popular festive improvements

Last-minute decorating is the most favoured DIY job, with 41% of homeowners planning to get the paint brushes out before the tree is up.

A savvy 18% of respondents are taking advantage of gardeners being quiet and commissioning landscaping projects to get their garden in shape for 2019.

And for 12% of respondents, upgrading the kitchen is the top priority, even if it adds to the domestic chaos during the Christmas countdown.