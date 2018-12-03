You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Half of homeowners planning a DIY project before Christmas

0
Written by:
03/12/2018
The great British DIY frenzy has started, as we do up our homes to impress Christmas visitors
Half of homeowners planning a DIY project before Christmas

Almost half of homeowners (49%) are planning a home improvement project before Christmas, according to AA Financial Services.

And they will take an average of £2,339 from their savings pot to pay for it.

Almost half of people making festive home improvements are planning to draw on their savings (49%) with just 17% borrowing to fund the work.

A total of £29.6bn is set to be spent on DIY projects in the next few weeks alone.

Most popular festive improvements

Last-minute decorating is the most favoured DIY job, with 41% of homeowners planning to get the paint brushes out before the tree is up.

A savvy 18% of respondents are taking advantage of gardeners being quiet and commissioning landscaping projects to get their garden in shape for 2019.

And for 12% of respondents, upgrading the kitchen is the top priority, even if it adds to the domestic chaos during the Christmas countdown.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
homes in countryside
Would you pay an extra £121K to live in a national park?

The average property in a national park now costs almost £380,000

Close