Half of mortgages now available over a 40-year term

High property prices have led to borrowers stretching their mortgage over a longer period to keep monthly payments affordable

Over half of all residential mortgages have a 40-year term, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider found that 50.89% of all residential mortgage products currently available have a standard maximum mortgage term of up to 40 years, up from 35.93% five years ago.

Darren Cook, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “Historically, a standard mortgage term was 25 years, but most products are now available to be extended for a period of 40 years. By extending their mortgage term, borrowers may be looking to reduce their monthly repayments and therefore are more likely to meet strict affordability requirements.”

Traditional term deals down

Not only are the number of mortgages at a maximum term of 40 years increasing, but the number of products at max 25-year terms and 30-year terms are decreasing, according to Moneyfacts.

Between March 2014 and today, the number of 25-year maximum term mortgages has fallen by 152, now accounting for only 2.97% of all residential products available (down from 7.54%).

Meanwhile, the number of mortgages with a 30-year max term have dropped even more significantly, falling from 606 to 140 over the period and now account for just 2.74% of the market, down from 19.87%.

Maximum age up

Mortgage providers are also permitting extended maximum mortgage terms of up to 40 years in conjunction with extending the maximum age that a borrower may be at the end of a mortgage. Research by Moneyfacts shows that 71% of all residential mortgages can end when the borrower is 75 years of age or older, whereas five-years ago this figure stood at 52%.

But Cook cautioned: “A longer-term mortgage may reduce the monthly repayments of a mortgage, however, the additional interest that accumulates over an extended mortgage term could be considerable.

“A £200,000 repayment mortgage at a rate of 2.50% over 25 years equates to a monthly repayment of £897.23 and total interest payable would be £69,169 over the term. However, the same mortgage taken over a 40-year term would reduce the monthly repayments down to £659.56, but increase the total interest to be paid to £116,588, resulting in an additional £47,419 in interest.

“Furthermore, the longer a borrower extends their mortgage term, the older they will be when they have finally repaid their mortgage. An extended mortgage term may go beyond pension age, so it is imperative that these borrowers consider their options and attempt to make provisions if their personal circumstances change.”