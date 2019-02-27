You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Homemover mortgages fall in London, but first-time buyer business is brisk

0
Written by:
27/02/2019
Government and lender schemes are still helping people onto the ladder in the capital but existing homeowners are cautious about moving in the lead up to Brexit
Homemover mortgages fall in London, but first-time buyer business is brisk

There were 11,000 new first-time buyer mortgages completed in London in the fourth quarter of 2018, 5.8% more than in the same quarter of 2017, said UK Finance.

In terms of value, this represented £3.2bn of new lending – 7.4% more year-on-year.

But homeowner mortgage lending fell over the same period as existing owners exercised caution.

There were just 7,400 new homemover mortgages completed in London, 1.3% down on the same quarter of 2017 – and 3.3% down by value.

Londoners still switching

Remortgaging remained popular with homeowners in the capital – up 2.7% by volume and 1.8% by value in quarter four compared to a year earlier, said the financial trade body.

In 2018 as a whole, there were a total of 60,400 new homeowner remortgages, the highest number since 2008.

Jackie Bennett, director of mortgages at UK Finance said: “Remortgaging in London reached its highest level in a decade last year, as customers locked into competitive deals and a large number of fixed rate loans came to an end.

“First-time buyer numbers increased for the third year running in 2018, despite a sluggish first quarter. However, affordability remains a challenge for many potential buyers in the capital, underlining the importance of schemes such as Help to Buy.”

Keith Haggart, managing director of Responsible Lending, added: “The key London property market is a story of two halves with more owner occupiers choosing to stay put while first-time buyers continue to grab Government cash in ever greater numbers.

“Help to Buy lending, which we discovered this week has smashed through the £10bn milestone, continues to draw first-time buyers like moths to a flame.

“Owner occupiers on the other hand are being put off moving, having watched prices soften in the capital. Even though they may also be able to buy for less, falling prices are naturally encouraging people to sit it out and see if prices begin to recover, prompting another decline in homemover mortgages at the end of 2018.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
retirement
Five-fold increase in lifetime mortgage products in five years

The number of equity release mortgages has mushroomed, as lenders respond to increased demand from older borrowers

Close