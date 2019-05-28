Homeowners can extend property eight metres without planning permission

The temporary right to extend property has now been made permanent, in a package of planning reforms

Thousands of homeowners are now able to extend their properties without the need for a full planning application, said the Government, announcing a package of new planning measures.

Rights allowing larger home extensions have now been made permanent, giving homeowners certainty to make plans to extend their homes without a full planning application.

What can you do?

Under the rules, homeowners can now put a single-storey rear extension on their property of up to six metres for terraced or semi-detached homes, or eight metres for detached homes.

Housing Minister Kit Malthouse MP said: “These measures will help families extend their properties without battling through time-consuming red tape.

“By making this permitted development right permanent, it will mean families can grow without being forced to move. This is part of a package of reforms to build more, better, faster and make the housing market work – and sits alongside our drive to deliver 300,000 homes a year by the mid 2020s.”

High street reforms

In addition, restrictive planning rules have also been axed to help business owners respond to changing trends on the high street.

Shops will now be able to change to office space without the need for a full planning application, bringing skilled professionals and their disposable income back to the high street and help support neighbouring traders by increasing local footfall, said the Government.

The move builds upon changes to the law which allow business owners to change the use of buildings from takeaways to new homes without undergoing a full planning application. To help deliver a greater mix of uses on the high street, the changes also allow the temporary change of use from high street uses such shops, offices, and betting shops to certain community uses such as a library or public hall.