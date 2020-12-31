 + +
You are here: Home -

House price winners and losers in 2020

0
Written by:
31/12/2020
Which places have seen double-digit house price growth, and where have property values fallen?
House price winners and losers in 2020

The 20 biggest house price ‘winners’ of 2020 have seen the value of properties jump by an average of 10% across the UK, according to Halifax.

Those living in parts of London as well as Yorkshire, the West Midlands and northern Scotland have seen the biggest percentage increases over the past 12 months.

In London’s trendy Islington district, the average property price jumped 13.4% (£85,918) this year, more than double the average percentage growth in the Greater London area (6%) with an average sale price of £727,922.

This was followed by Croydon which has enjoyed a 10.9% increase (£39,117).

Outside the capital, Leeds has seen the second greatest increase of 11.3% (£25,024) in average house price this year, edging past the regional average of 9% across Yorkshire and Humberside. This is followed by Wolverhampton where homes now cost 9.5% more (£18,975) at an average of £217,837.

Top 20 house price winners

  1. Islington – 13.4%
  2. Leeds – 11.3%
  3. Croydon – 10.9%
  4. Wolverhampton – 9.5%
  5. Hounslow – 9.1%
  6. Doncaster – 8.8%
  7. Inverness – 8.1%
  8. Bournemouth – 7.7%
  9. Watford – 7.7%
  10. Romford – 7.6%
  11. Grimsby – 7.5%
  12. Richmond Upon Thames – 7.5%
  13. Kingston Upon Thames – 7.4%
  14. Bolton – 7.1%
  15. Belfast – 7.1%
  16. Lambeth – 7.0%
  17. Sutton – 6.9%
  18. Newcastle Upon Tyne – 6.6%
  19. Hillingdon – 6.3%
  20. Edinburgh – 6.0%

Slowest house price growth

Paisley in Scotland is the biggest faller this year, having seen house prices cool by 1.7% (£2,448).

It’s followed by Hackney which has become £9,843 (1.5%) cheaper, compared to the previous year.

Aberdeen in the north and Falkirk in central Scotland have seen house price falls of 1.4% (£2,761) and 0.8% (£1,484), coming in at third and fourth in the UK overall. Buyers can expect to pay around £200,810 for a home in Aberdeen or £175,789 in Falkirk.

Merton and Greenwich – in Greater London – sit in fifth and sixth place on the list, with dips of 0.6% (£3,385) and 0.2% (£899) respectively.

House price losers

  1. Paisley: -1.7%
  2. Hackney: -1.5%
  3. Aberdeen: -1.4%
  4. Falkirk: -0.8%
  5. Merton: -0.6%
  6. Greenwich: -0.2%
  7. Tower Hamlets: 0.5%
  8. Bedford: 0.7%
  9. Ipswich: 0.8%
  10. Dunfermline: 1.1%
  11. Halifax: 1.6%
  12. Wirral: 1.6%
  13. Bradford: 1.7%
  14. Glasgow: 2.1%
  15. Cardiff: 2.9%
  16. Haringey: 3.3%
  17. Southampton: 3.4%
  18. Wandsworth: 3.4%
  19. Dundee: 3.5%
  20. Barnsley:3.6%

Russell Galley, Halifax’s managing director, said: “Much like many other things about 2020, it would have been hard to predict which areas would see the greatest movement in average house prices this year. For example, depending on the borough, you could be looking at the biggest price rise or the biggest falls in the capital.

“House prices have leapt by more than 11% in Yorkshire’s great cosmopolitan city of Leeds and almost 10% in Wolverhampton at the heart of the Black Country.

“Further North, Doncaster and Inverness have also seen healthy growth and whilst the overall house price trend this year has been upward, anyone looking to buy in Paisley, Hackney, or Aberdeen will find homes cost a little bit less than last year.”

Tagged:
+
+

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
2020 house price growth hits six-year high

The property market defied all expectations this year, proving resilient in the face of the global pandemic

Close
+ +