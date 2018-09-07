You are here: Home -

House prices rose 3.7% in the year to August

0
Written by:
07/09/2018
The housing market picked up slightly last month, but Brexit worries still loom large
House prices rose 3.7% in the year to August

House prices in the three months to August increased by 3.7% against the same period a year earlier, according to Halifax.

On a monthly basis, prices remained steady, seeing a small rise of 0.1%, taking the average house price to £229,958.

In the latest quarter (June-August) prices were 1.9% higher than in the preceding three months (March-May 2018), said the lender.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “While the pace of employment growth has recently slowed, a low unemployment rate and a gradual pickup in wage growth are helping to support household finances. This has been accompanied by interest rates still remaining at a historically low rate and a stable, yet constrained, supply of new homes onto the market further supporting house prices.”

Ross Boyd, founder of mortgage platform, Dashly.com, added a note of caution: “Lots of plus signs across the August house price index but they’re all being driven by a minus — insufficient homes on the market and the broader lack of supply,” he said.

“With the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit rising, finances under pressure and rates edging up, many households have shelved the idea of moving home altogether.

“In such an uncertain climate, both political and economic, people are sitting tight and getting their finances shipshape, and remortgaging, rather than risk overexposing themselves.

“Those people that are buying are driving a hard bagain with sellers, but equally many sellers are playing hardball, too.

“With borrowing rates still so low, vendors aren’t under immense pressure to sell and the result is a classic Mexican stand-off with buyers.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
RBS announces further branch closures from January

The total number of branch closures or planned closures across all banks is now more than 700 this year

Close