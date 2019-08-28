How much extra would you pay for a newly built home?

In some parts of the country, new build properties sell for twice as much as older properties, but are they worth it?

The current average price of a new build property in the UK is £290,176, compared to £224,729 for existing properties, a mark up of 29%.

That’s according to Springbok Properties, which analysed data from the Land Registry to work out new build property premiums compared to existing stock.

The highest premium was found in Scotland with new builds costing 41% more than existing homes, dropping to 36% in Wales, 27% in England and 25% in Northern Ireland.

In some areas of the country, home buyers are paying eye-watering premiums for new build homes when compared to the areas traditional housing stock.

The worst is in Harlow in Essex where the average new build costs £551,089, 108% more than the average cost of £265,249 for existing stock.

Blaenau Gwent is the next worst area, with a 96% mark up between the new build price of £182,313 and the price of existing property (£92,814).

Gravesham in Kent ranks third with a 95% new build premium while Preston in Lancashire is also home to a new build premium of over 90%.

Rochford and Torfaen in Wales are both home to a premium of 88%, followed by Middlesbrough (85%) and West Dunbartonshire in Scotland (85%). Caerphilly and Merthyr Tydfil complete the top 10 worst areas for new build property price premiums in the UK at 81% and 80% respectively.

In London the difference in price between a newly built and existing property is just 3%, although in Newham it jumps to 38%.

Quality concerns

Despite paying a premium, recent research found that 40% of new-build homeowners were unhappy with the quality of their property with snagging lists often finding as many as 100 issues with a brand new home.

Founder of Springbok Properties, Shepherd Ncube, said: “While there are many new builds that will be delivered to the standard expected, the thought of forking out way above the odds for a property that falls way below standard is a nightmare scenario for the nation’s homebuyers.

“As the figures demonstrate, in some areas, new build properties are going for a hefty market premium and this isn’t confined to one or two locations, it’s the length and breadth of Britain at a range of market values.

“Of course, if there is a need for housing at a higher price band or quality in any area it should be built. However, one has to question the consistent failures of many property developers when delivering these homes to the standard promised while still charging such a high price compared to the rest of the market.”