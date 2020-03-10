You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Nationwide launches Green Additional Borrowing for eco-friendly home improvements

0
Written by:
10/03/2020
The building society will offer cheaper rates for existing borrowers who want to make their home green
Nationwide launches Green Additional Borrowing for eco-friendly home improvements

Nationwide Building Society has launched a new mortgage product to encourage people to make their homes more environmentally friendly, by offering cheaper rates for green home improvements.

The loans are exclusively available to the Society’s existing mortgage borrowers and offer rate reductions of up to 0.69% from Nationwide’s existing no-fee, two and five-year fixed further advance rates.

Rates for Green Additional Borrowing will start from just 1.0%, with no product fee.

What’s the catch?

There isn’t one. The lender is pretty flexible about how the money is spent. At least half of the Green Additional Borrowing product must be used to fund a range of sustainable enhancements, from solar panels and boiler upgrades to traditional insulation and electric vehicle charging stations.

However, there are no restrictions on suppliers – members are able to select any national or local firm when making the improvements. They can borrow between £5,000 and £25,000, up to a maximum of 90 per cent LTV.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “It’s becoming ever clearer there is an urgent need to reduce the carbon emissions from our homes. We believe meaningful incentives are the only realistic way to help people make their homes more sustainable, which is why we today launched our new Green Additional Borrowing product.

“This new loan is the first product we are launching as part of our wider commitment to make £1 billion available to kickstart green home improvements. In this case, existing Nationwide members can borrow up to £25,000 at highly competitive rates.

“With more than 1.5 million homes on our mortgage balance sheet, we believe offering this new loan can make a real difference as we play our part in helping to tackle the climate crisis and help members to do the same.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Biggest lenders cut borrowing costs ‘despite ever-tightening margins’

Headline rates haven't moved massively but overall costs, including fees, are down

Close