You are here: Home -

NatWest and Virgin Money increase tracker mortgage rates

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
17/12/2021
This week's interest rate rise is beginning to filter through to variable rate mortgages
NatWest and Virgin Money increase tracker mortgage rates

Natwest has increased the rate of its two-year tracker mortgage by 0.25 per cent, to reflect the higher Bank of England base rate.

From 20 December, the 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) product will have a rate of 1.04 per cent.

Natwest is among the many lenders who said there would be changes to their tracker mortgage rates and standard variable rates (SVR) after the Bank of England increased the base rate from its record low of 0.10 per cent to 0.25 per cent.

This was the first increase to the base rate in three years.

Virgin Money

Virgin Money has also made changes to its tracker mortgages in light of the base rate change.

The two-year tracker with no valuation or legal fees is now priced at 1.89 per cent at 65 per cent LTV, the 75 per cent LTV has a rate of 3.04 per cent and the 85 per cent LTV deal is priced at 3.84 per cent.

The product transfer range which allows borrowers to transfer to a fixed rate deal with Virgin Money at any time without incurring fees has also increased.

At 65 per cent LTV, the two-year tracker has a rate of 1.9 per cent while at 95 per cent LTV the equivalent has a rate of 3.4 per cent.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.