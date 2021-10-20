You are here: Home -

Official: Annual house price growth hits double digits

0
Written by:
20/10/2021
Scotland experienced staggering property price growth of 16.9% during the 12 months to August
Official: Annual house price growth hits double digits

The average price of a property in the UK rose by 10.6% in the year to August, reaching £264,244, according to HM Land Registry’s UK House Price Index.

At the country level, the largest annual house price growth in the year to August 2021 was recorded in Scotland, where house prices increased by 16.9%. Wales saw house prices increase by 12.5% in the year to August 2021.

In England property prices rose 9.8% and in Northern Ireland prices increased by 9.0% over the year to Quarter 2 (April to June) 2021.

Regionally, house price growth was strongest in the North East where prices increased by 13.3% in the year to August 2021. The lowest annual growth was in London, where prices increased by 7.5% in the year to August 2021.

Jonathan Hopper, CEO of Garrington Property Finders, said: “The pandemic-inspired boom in the property market is alive, well and burning bright. After a brief lull over the summer months, August’s rapid acceleration in price growth marked a return to business as unusual.

“Once again prices rose across the UK by double-digits. In Scotland the pace of inflation was particularly breathless – prices north of the border soared by 16.9% during the 12 months to the end of August, taking the price of the average Scottish home to a new record high.”

George Franks, co-founder of estate agents, Radstock Property, added: “The strength of the market in August is yet more proof that the fundamental life and work changes brought on by the pandemic have been a far greater driver of house price growth than the stamp duty holiday.

“What’s more, the impact of the pandemic on housing preferences is still only beginning. What people want from their homes has changed beyond recognition and the recalibration of housing needs will play out over years, not months.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

+