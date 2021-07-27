You are here: Home -

Property prices reach record levels

0
Written by:
27/07/2021
The property market is expected to remain strong over the coming months due to the supply/demand imbalance
Property prices reach record levels

House prices have hit a record high of £230,700, said Zoopla.

That’s 30% higher than the market peak in 2007, before the credit crunch hit, said the property portal.

House price rises are being driven by a lack of homes for sale, with stock levels down 25% in the first half of the year compared to 2020.

But those that are on the market are being snapped up, with sales agreed up by 22% compared to last year’s average.

Demand is still running 80% above the seasonal average, despite a small dip last month.

Property hotspots

At a country level Northern Ireland and Wales have seen the highest growth of +8.6% and +8.4% respectively over the last year.

Regionally house price growth is at its highest in the North West (+7.3%) and Yorkshire & the Humber (+6.8%), while London trails with annual house price growth of +2.3%.

Price growth is expected to rise to 6% in the coming months before easing back towards the end of the year, said Zoopla, as the impact of the extended stamp duty holiday unwinds and the economic landscape becomes more challenging.

Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “Demand is moderating from record high levels earlier in the year, but remains significantly up from typical levels, signalling that above average activity levels will continue in the coming months.

“Demand for houses is still outstripping demand for flats. To a certain extent this trend will have been augmented by the stamp duty holiday, with bigger savings on offer for larger properties – typically houses. But underneath this, there is a continued drumbeat of demand for more space among buyers, both inside and outside, funnelling demand towards houses, resulting in stronger price growth for these properties.

“Overall buyer demand coupled with constrained supply signal that price growth will continue to rise in the coming months, peaking at around 6%, before falling back to between 4%-5% by the end of 2021.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
First-time buyer numbers drop to three-year low outbid by deposit-rich

Landlords, those moving home or second home buyers benefited the most from the stamp duty holiday

Close
+ +