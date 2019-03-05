Revealed: The UK’s flooding capital

One Yorkshire city can lay claim to being the most impacted by flooding over the past year

Hull is the flood capital of the UK, according to analysis by MoneySupermarket.

The price comparison site released the finding as the UK faces a week of turbulent weather in the wake of Storm Freya.

It found that 7.5% of houses in Hull have flooded previously – well above the national average of 0.7%, taking it to the top spot for the second year running.

The city, 90% of which sits below the high tide line, has seen high instances of water damage in its western region, where over a fifth (22.5%) of homes have been flooded.

Carlisle (3.5%) and Lancaster (2.7%) are the next most flood-prone cities, followed by Gloucester and Llandudno (both 1.9%).

At the other end of the scale, Crewe is one of the least-likely areas of the UK to flood, with just 0.1% of homes affected by water damage.

Insurance hikes

MoneySupermarket also found that home insurance premiums shoot up by 18.5% on average following a home insurance claim.

Despite this, it said many Brits aren’t aware that of the basic precautions to maintain and protect their home. Failure to do these simple measures could impact any home insurance claim.

Only a third (34%) of Brits are aware that by not insulating their plumbing, they may not be entitled to a full pay out in the event of water damage. Failing to turn off water to outside taps, not clearing excess snow and ice from guttering and drains and failing to maximise loft and wall insulation could also negatively impact your insurance claim.

Tom Flack, editor-in-chief at MoneySuperMarket, explained: “Our data shows that home insurance premiums jump by almost a fifth after a claim, meaning that the extreme weather forecast for this week could end up costing Brits a lot of money. As well as taking basic steps to protect and maintain your home against the elements, if you do live in an area prone to flooding, it’s important to consider what you can do to minimise the risk of damage to your possessions.

“Claims can also impact your insurance in the long term, as it’s likely insurers will increase premiums in proven high risk areas. So taking precautions to avoid a claim will not only help keep a lid on your premium, but should also give you cheaper options next time you shop around to renew your policy.”

How to keep your home storm safe

Get advanced warnings – The Environment Agency sends free flood warnings to you directly by phone, text or email.

Prevention is better than cure – Flood resistant doors and windows mean that there’s less chance of water entering your house. Block air bricks and other places where water might get in to your property.

Protect your possessions – If flooding is looking likely, take any valuables upstairs as soon as possible and turn off your gas, electricity and water supplies. Don’t enter standing water if your electricity supply is on, and don’t drink tap water until you’re given the all-clear by the authorities.

Keep your insurance policy to hand and take pictures – Contact your insurer as soon as possible and tell them your home has been flooded. Take pictures of any damage to your home and its contents, as this could provide support for an insurance claim.