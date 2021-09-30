You are here: Home -

Sub one-per cent mortgage choice rises 400 per cent

0
Written by: Samantha Partington
30/09/2021
If you have a substantial deposit to put down, there are many mortgages on offer with a super low interest rate
Sub one-per cent mortgage choice rises 400 per cent

Mortgage borrowers with a 40 per cent deposit now have the choice of 50 sub-one per cent deals, a rise of 400 per cent in four months.

Analysis of mortgage rates by MoneySuperMarket shows that at the start of June, 10 mortgage interest rates of one per cent or less were available to homeowners which has climbed to 50 by the end of the September. In April there were none.

Some 16 products with rates below one per cent are available for first-time buyers and home movers with a further 18 open to remortgage borrowers.

Jo Thornhill, money expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Our insights reveal that now is a historically good time to be on the look out for a new mortgage deal. Just six months ago, securing a mortgage rate of 1.5 per cent to two per cent would have been viewed as a real success but the past four months have seen borrowing get even cheaper, with the availability of deals with rates lower than one per cent quadrupling.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

+ +