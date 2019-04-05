You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Surge in second charge mortgage lending

0
Written by:
05/04/2019
Homeowners are choosing to improve rather than move, and taking second charge deals to fund extensions and other home improvement projects
Surge in second charge mortgage lending

The second charge mortgage market experienced a rise in new business volumes of 24% in February, according to the Finance & Leasing Association.

It recorded 2,163 new second charge mortgage agreements over the month worth £98m.

Fiona Hoyle, head of consumer and mortgage finance at the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), said: “In February, the second charge mortgage market reported its strongest rate of new business volumes growth since May 2017.

“The popularity of second charge mortgages continues to grow as people opt to improve, rather than move.”

What is a second charge mortgage?

A second charge mortgage is a loan borrowed against your home, on top of your existing mortgage.

A mortgage is the ‘first charge’ against your home. As the loan is secured against your property, you need to have enough equity in your home to support the loan.

If you were ever to fall behind on your repayments and, ultimately, have your home repossessed and sold, the ‘first charge’ mortgage lender would get their money back first, and the ‘second charge’ lender would be paid back after the mortgage and potentially other secured loans have been repaid.

As the second lender is taking a higher risk, second charge loans are charged at higher interest rates than mortgages (first charge loans). But they are cheaper than unsecured personal loans.

They are useful for borrowers who want to make home improvements or consolidate debt for example, but who do not want to, or cannot, remortgage their first charge mortgage.

This might be because they have a highly competitive interest rate they do not want to lose, or perhaps because they would be subject to Early Repayment Charges if they remortgaged now. It could also be that they are not eligible to remortgage, due to their equity stake, credit status or affordability.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
UK house prices fell 1.6% in March

Despite the dip, average property prices are still higher than they were this time last year

Close