You are here: Home -

The £175K house price premium for a top state school

0
Written by:
30/09/2021
Three-quarters of parents would pay more for a home in the catchment area of an 'outstanding' rated school
The £175K house price premium for a top state school

Parents face a £175,000 house price premium to live near an Ofsted rated ‘outstanding’ state secondary, according to Trussle.

The online mortgage broker found that 78% of parents would consider moving home to be closer to an ‘outstanding’ rated secondary school and 75% would be willing to pay a higher property price to do so.

Over half (54%) said they were willing to pay as much as 10% above the average market rate.

The price of education

Of the postcodes Trussle surveyed, over 76% had property prices above the average English house price of £271,000.

London continues to dominate the price rankings for postocdes near outstanding rated schools, with a top price of £4,042,394 for a home near The St Marylebone CofE School.

However, for parents looking for an affordable property near an ‘outstanding’ school, the most affordable location is Peterlee, County Durham (£98,080), overtaking Bradford which was the most affordable city in 2020.

Miles Robinson, head of Mortgages at Trussle, said: “There is no doubt that the pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives, including our choice of careers, how we spend our time and how we keep in touch with loved ones. However our research shows one thing that hasn’t altered; parents’ prioritisation of their children’s education when it comes to choosing a suitable family property.

“The housing market has been thriving since it reopened following lockdown, bolstered by the stamp duty holiday. The high levels of demand have acted as a catalyst for growing house prices across the country, whilst city centre locations like London, have suffered small dips in prices. This is good news for parents as the elevation of property prices across the board has led to a reduction in the premium parents face when choosing a home close by to an ‘outstanding’ rated secondary school.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

+ +